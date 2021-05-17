Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Lululemon Athletica worth $74,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.01 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.