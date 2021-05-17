Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $72.31 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 556,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Enbridge worth $72,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 678,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after buying an additional 150,986 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

ENB stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

