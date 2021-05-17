Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $66,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $56.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

