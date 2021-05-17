Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Snap-on worth $61,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $255.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.14 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

