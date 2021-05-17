Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Ameriprise Financial worth $79,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $258.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.40 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.02 and its 200 day moving average is $212.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

