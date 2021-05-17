Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,319 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $71,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 620,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $107.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

