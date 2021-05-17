Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 335,849 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $494,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $164.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

