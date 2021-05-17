Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 369,220 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 183.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 369,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Aptiv worth $78,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $139.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

