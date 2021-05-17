Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 55,719 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,103,000 after acquiring an additional 250,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,900,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 268,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $135.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $85.83 and a one year high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.