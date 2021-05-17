Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 57,450 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $80,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after acquiring an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,192,000 after purchasing an additional 234,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 105,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

