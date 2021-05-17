Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,759 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Generac worth $76,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $300.89 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

