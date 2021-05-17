Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 390,286 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.68% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $79,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $81.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.