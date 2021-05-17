Enzyme Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00086834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.91 or 0.01276385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00116470 BTC.

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

