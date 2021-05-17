Enzyme Market Capitalization Reaches $150.69 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $150.69 million and $8.22 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $84.05 or 0.00195290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00084738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.94 or 0.01238215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00114178 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

