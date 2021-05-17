Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $12.11. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $7,669,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

