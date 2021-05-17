EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.42

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 19177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

