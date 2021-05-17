Equalizer 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.94 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00006109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $16.89 million and $2.94 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00091309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.62 or 0.00451116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00230561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004953 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $583.03 or 0.01317603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.