Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Up 7.5%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 99,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,324,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,240 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

