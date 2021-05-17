Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Equitable worth $26,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

