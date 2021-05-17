Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Barksdale Resources Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Barksdale Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year.

BRO stock opened at C$0.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.96 million and a PE ratio of -13.95. Barksdale Resources has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 16.32 and a current ratio of 16.75.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

