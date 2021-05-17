Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

IKNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,825,000.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

