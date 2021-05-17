Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $274.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

