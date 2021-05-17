Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.

KRMD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

KRMD opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 177,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 159,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 658.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 132,656 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 110.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.