Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

ORTX opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $657.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

