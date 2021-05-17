Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.42). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.02) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RLMD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $33.83 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $566.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,490 shares of company stock valued at $621,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

