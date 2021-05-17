Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 17th (BNDSY, CRZBY, CTT, CUTR, DESP, DHC, DLHC, EAR, EC, EDAP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 17th:

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

