ESBC Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $499,966.96 and approximately $54,431.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,873,445 coins and its circulating supply is 27,594,111 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

