Essentia (ESS) Market Capitalization Tops $6.51 Million

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $184,419.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00084982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.85 or 0.01344102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00115757 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

