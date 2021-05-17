Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

