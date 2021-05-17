Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00085341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $557.38 or 0.01304493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00065607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00115683 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.