Ether Zero Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $88,071.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.03 or 0.07594447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00205743 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,952,556 coins and its circulating supply is 181,923,143 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

