Ethereum Gold (ETG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,331.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 72.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $801,885.47 and $2,331.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00085865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.14 or 0.01278767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00064651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00117134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

