Ethereum Meta Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last Week (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 84.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $2,497.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00087767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.28 or 0.01373816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00115971 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.