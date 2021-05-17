Etherparty Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $1.46 million and $102,273.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.49 or 0.01393919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00116475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

