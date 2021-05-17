ETHplode 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, ETHplode has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $35,175.15 and $1.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00087512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $576.50 or 0.01280447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00062761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00115567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.