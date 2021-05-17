EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Reaches $10.84 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $10.84 million and $2,861.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.53 or 0.01580886 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 194.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,204,280,085 coins and its circulating supply is 6,204,282,050 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

