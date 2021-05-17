Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Down 1.6%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 131,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 110,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGFEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe.. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

