Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.27

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $15.65. Euroseas shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 136,455 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

