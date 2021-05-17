Evedo (EVED) Trading 36.5% Lower This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Evedo has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00085214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.56 or 0.01331383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00115664 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

