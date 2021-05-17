EventChain (EVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $25,062.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EventChain has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00085341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.38 or 0.01304493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00065607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00115683 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

