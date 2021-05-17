Everest Market Capitalization Reaches $56.50 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $56.50 million and $1.61 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

