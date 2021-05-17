Everex (EVX) Reaches Market Cap of $17.85 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Everex has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market cap of $17.85 million and approximately $898,056.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00086831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.19 or 0.01266768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00062382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.