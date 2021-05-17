Everipedia Market Capitalization Achieves $172.95 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. Everipedia has a market cap of $172.95 million and $7.55 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00089219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.02 or 0.00453903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00226191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.68 or 0.01301075 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,086,455 coins and its circulating supply is 9,906,401,376 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

