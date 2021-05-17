Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Exact Sciences worth $74,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at $112,690,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $96.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.