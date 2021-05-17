Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Neutral

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDXAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of SDXAY stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,388. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.