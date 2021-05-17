Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.35.

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.34 on Monday, reaching C$40.14. 115,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.02. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$22.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 51.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

