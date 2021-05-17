Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.35.

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$40.14. 115,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,274. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$22.54 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 51.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

