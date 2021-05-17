Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.35.

Shares of EIF stock traded up C$0.34 on Monday, hitting C$40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 115,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.02. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$22.54 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

