Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Exicure during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Exicure during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exicure by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exicure by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exicure by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,723 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XCUR opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Exicure has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

