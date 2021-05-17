Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report sales of $368.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.80 million and the lowest is $367.79 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $327.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.08 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $144.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

