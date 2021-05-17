Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.20 Million

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Wall Street analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report sales of $368.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.80 million and the lowest is $367.79 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $327.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.08 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $144.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

